Second wife not entitled to get family pension after first wife’s death: Madras HC

The case concerned M Radhakrishnan, a retired Block Development Officer in Tiruchirappalli district, who retired in 2007. His first wife was R Vasanta. While she was still alive, Radhakrishnan admittedly married a second wife, R Revathi, in 1992 and lived with two wives.

In 2009, he applied to include the names of both wives as nominees in the Pension Payment Order so that both his wives would receive a family pension. The government rejected the request, following which he approached the High Court. During the pendency of the case, Vasanta died in 2020, and it was argued that Revathi should thereafter be brought under the pension scheme.