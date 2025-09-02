Second sinkhole in two weeks disrupts traffic on Karukku main road

CHENNAI: Days after a large cave-in on Karukku Main Road near Ambattur on 17 August, a new sinkhole appeared on the same road on Monday morning causing traffic disruptions in the area.

The new sinkhole, occurred a few hundred meters away from the earlier location.

This pit, measures 5 feet wide and 15 feet deep.

After, geting notified Chennai Metro Water officials rushed to the spot for inspection.

Traffic police personnel quickly diverted traffic and Metro Water workers began emergency repairs.

Residents are pointing to ageing infrastructure as the root cause.

The drainage pipes beneath the road were last replaced 21 years ago.

They pointed out that the failure in replacing the old pipes, followed by recent heavy rains and persistent waterlogging, is causing the road to repeatedly cave in.