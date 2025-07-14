Second phase of door-to-door survey of PwDs begins

CHENNAI: Mayor R Priya on Monday inaugurated the second phase of door-to-door survey to count the number of persons with disabilities (PwDs) in the city under the Tamil Nadu Rights project.

Launched with the assistance of the World Bank, the project aims to strengthen social protection systems of the State and enhance the opportunities for the PwDs.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has completed the first phase of the census in 6 zones such as Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Kodambakkam, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Perungudi and Sholinganallur. To extend the census to the remaining 9 zones, the Mayor inaugurated the second phase on Monday.

“Through this census work, the economic and social status of each disabled person will be recorded along with their basic information to enable the government to extend support. We have also employed volunteers to undertake the census work,” said Mayor Priya.

To ensure every PwD in TN could lead a dignified life, the government initiated the TN Rights project and employed volunteers across the State to collect the details. The census project is being undertaken in line with the guidelines of community-based rehabilitation.