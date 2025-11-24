Second phase of Chennai international airport expansion to be delayed to 2026-end

CHENNAI: The second phase of the Chennai airport expansion project is facing delays and is likely to be opened only by the end of 2026 or in early 2027.

The Chennai International Airport’s massive expansion work, featuring eight entry gates, 60 check-in counters, 10 X-ray scanners and nine remote boarding gates, is progressing slowly and is unlikely to open by the deadline of June 2026.

The project, estimated at Rs 1,207 crore, is part of a larger redevelopment plan to increase the airport’s total capacity to more than 3.5 crore passengers annually. Passenger traffic has grown rapidly from 2.2 crore in 2015 to over 3 crore in 2025, prompting the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to initiate a 2,467-crore expansion plan.

The plan, approved by the Union government in 2017, includes a two-phase construction of a modern integrated terminal over 2.36 lakh sqm. PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone in 2018, and Phase 1 was constructed across 1.49 lakh sqm for Rs 1,260 crore and inaugurated in April 2023.

Later, the old Terminal-3 was demolished, and construction of Phase-2 began, covering 86,135 sqm. The new terminal will include eight aerobridges, advanced baggage systems, and automated scanning equipment. Once operational, the airport will function with four terminals (T1, T2, T3, and T4), easing congestion and reducing long queues during security checks.

Initially, the officials aimed for completion by March 2026, but authorities now admit delays. Heavy steel pillars and other large structural materials are still arriving on site, and installation work is pending. Based on the current pace, officials suggest the terminal may only be ready by late 2026 or the first quarter of 2027.

Airport authorities said work is slower because the expansion is taking place within a fully functioning international airport, requiring careful planning to avoid disrupting ongoing flight operations.