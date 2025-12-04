Second Gati-Shakti Multi Modal Cargo Terminal inaugurated in Chennai division on Dec 4

CHENNAI: The second Gati-Shakti Multi Modal Cargo Terminal (GCT) of Chennai division at Ponneri was inaugurated on Wednesday.

The Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal (SMGP), developed by Sical Multimodal and Rail Transport Ltd marks an advancement in strengthening freight infrastructure and enhancing regional connectivity.

According to a press release, the inaugural run of a 45-BLCA wagon rake from SICAL Multimodal and Rail Transport Limited (Ponneri) to the Green Field Private Freight Terminal GFMK (South Eastern Railway) covering a distance of 1,389 km with approximate freight earnings of Rs 14.80 Lakh, was flagged off by Vipin Kumar, Additional General Manager, Southern Railway along with other senior officers and industry representatives.

“The terminal is fully equipped and authorized to handle diverse commodities including containers, food grains, cement, iron & steel, and more. Positioned strategically, SMGP is expected to significantly boost freight capacity with an initial projected throughout of 21 rakes per month. The new terminal enhances freight mobility, introduces new traffic streams, and strengthens Railway-Industry collaboration to build world-class logistics facilities,” said the release.

This inauguration marks an important moment for the division as it embraces the future of freight transport, positioning itself at the forefront of India’s logistics transformation under the visionary Mission 3000 MT (initiative by the Indian Railways to achieve 3,000 million tons of freight cargo by 2030), added the release.