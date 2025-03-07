Seasonal fruits arrive in Chennai's markets; prices to dip by march-end, say traders

CHENNAI: Mercury levels are rising, and denizens are all set to cope with the summer season munching on fruits. And, the first set of seasonal fruits like mango and watermelon have started flowing into the city markets, making traders confident of prices reducing by the end of this month.

At the Koyambedu market, prices remain high but sellers anticipate that with the increase in supply in the next few weeks, it would decrease.

“The price for fruits has increased when compared to February. The season is almost over for oranges and apples. In the case of pomegranate, the production is less which has increased the rate. It’s anticipated that the rate would decrease due to the increased supply from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu,” said Manivannan T, a wholesaler in Koyambedu.

“Unlike vegetables, fruits don’t have a sudden dip or increase; it takes around a month to see a change in rate,” said SS Muthukumar, another seller in the city.

“Mango prices are high as the season has just started in the city. Currently, it’s sold for around Rs 150 in the wholesale market which will decrease next month. May is the season for mangoes, so expect the rates to come down. Watermelon and jackfruit also started arriving in the markets which would increase in the following month,” said Jayaraman K, a fruit seller in Koyambedu.

Retail price/kg

Apple – Rs 250

Orange- Rs 100

Mango – Rs 200

Watermelon – Rs 20

Guava – Rs 85

Pomegranate – Rs 300