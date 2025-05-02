Search on for job agent in Chennai couple suicide case

CHENNAI: Investigations into the suicide of a head nurse and her husband in Pazhavanthangal revealed that the couple took the extreme step after being defrauded by an employment agent of Rs 27 lakh for jobs abroad.

The couple, Ashokan (45) and Punitha (40), were trying for jobs abroad and contacted Yuvaraj, an agent from Gingee. He promised jobs with a fee of Rs 2.5 lakh per person.

The couple had collected money from 11 people, amounting to Rs 27 lakh, and paid Yuvaraj. Dodged by Yuvaraj, the couple was stumped by their relatives, who demanded their money back.

The police have registered a case and are searching for a missing Yuvaraj.