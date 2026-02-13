Search for missing postman in Adyar River continues for third day
CHENNAI: The search operation for a 55-year-old postman who reportedly jumped into the Adyar River from a railway bridge near Greenways Road entered its third day on Friday (February 13).
The man, identified as Ethiraj from Kolathur, was employed at the George Town Post Office in Parrys. According to police, he arrived at Greenways Road railway station, RA Puram, late Tuesday night, left his mobile phone and handbag on the platform, and began walking along the track toward Kotturpuram. He then jumped into the river from the bridge.
Passengers who witnessed the incident alerted railway police, prompting a rescue operation by the Kotturpuram police and fire services. Despite an overnight search, there was no trace of Ethiraj. Teams resumed efforts Wednesday morning and have continued since.
A fire official said he has not been found and is suspected to have died after becoming trapped in sludge. Personnel using rubber boats are combing the river.
Police have recovered Ethiraj’s belongings and launched an investigation. Initial inquiries suggest he was distressed over certain family issues.