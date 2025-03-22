Scrap waste-to-energy project at Kodungaiyur dump yard, councillors urge civic body

CHENNAI: Several councillors urged the civic body to withdraw the waste-to-energy (WTE) project at the Kodungaiyur dump yard, citing risk to public health. Mayor Priya assured that a review meeting would be conducted to discuss the issue.

S Jeevan, Ward 35 councillor, stated that despite opposition from environmental organisations, residents, and councillors, a resolution was passed in the February council meeting about the tender awarded for the WTE project, which will require an investment of over Rs 3,000 crore.

“When the incinerator is installed, it will not only affect residents of north Chennai but will gradually become a health concern for the entire city. The civic body should reconsider and withdraw the project at the earliest,” he added.

Similarly, councillors from CPI(M) and CPI urged the mayor and the Corporation Commissioner Kumaragurubaran to scrap the WTE project. They also questioned why such life-threatening projects were being implemented in north Chennai.

On the other hand, AIADMK councillor K Karthik of Ward 7 suggested that the civic body implement a hydrocarbon project at the dump yards, which would be a revenue-generating initiative for the Chennai Corporation.

Meanwhile, ward councillors have requested the mayor to increase the number of special parks in all 15 zones, as announced in the budget session for the financial year 2025-26. Additionally, Deputy Mayor M Maghesh Kumaar announced that a maintenance fund of Rs 10 lakh will be allocated to councillors starting from April 1.