Scolded by customer, teenage delivery executive kills self in Kolathur

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old delivery executive, who was involved in a heated argument with a woman customer when he went to deliver groceries, died by suicide at his house in Kolathur on Tuesday.

According to the police, the youth, identified as J Pavithran, got into a heated argument with the woman when he went to deliver groceries last week. In his suicide note, Pavithran said he was dejected as the woman had scolded him using harsh words, leading him to take the extreme step.

A B Com student, Pavithran was a part-time delivery executive with a food aggregator.

On September 11, he went to deliver groceries to a woman’s house in Korattur. According to the police, the delivery was delayed because he could not locate the house. This triggered an argument between the customer and the teen.

"Later, the woman raised a complaint with the delivery company and asked them not to send Pavithran for delivery again," a police source said.

Two days later, Pavithran allegedly went to the woman's house, hurled a stone at her window and broke it. Following this, the woman lodged a complaint with the Korattur police. The police conducted inquiries and traced Pavithran on Saturday. His parents were called and a CSR was registered. However, considering he was a college student, he was warned and let go, the police said.