Chennai,Tiruvallur declare rain holiday on Dec 3

CHENNAI: Schools in Tiruvallur will remain closed on Wednesday (December 3), District Collector M Prathap announced, following the torrential rains and flooding caused by Cyclone Ditwah’s impact. Meanwhile, Schools and colleges in Chennai will remain closed.

As Cyclone Ditwah weakened into a depression and began drifting from Chennai, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) downgraded the red alert issued for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram on December 2 noon. An orange alert, however, is in place for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu, while a yellow alert has been issued for Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Puducherry, Kallakurichi and Cuddalore.