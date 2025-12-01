Schools, colleges in Chennai get rain holiday on Dec 2

CHENNAI: Schools and colleges in Chennai will remain closed on Tuesday (December 2), the district collector announced. The decision was made in view of the heavy rains that lashed the city, triggered by Cyclone Ditwah’s remnant depression.

Rains from Cyclone Ditwah’s remnant depression flooded major roads and subways across Chennai, bringing traffic to a standstill.

Key stretches, including Sholinganallur-Medavakkam, Manali-Thiruvottiyur, Madhya Kailash and North Boag Road, were inaccessible due to heavy waterlogging. Police have urged residents to avoid non-essential travel and use routes like Anna Salai and Poonamallee High Road.