Begin typing your search...

    Schoolgirl hit by truck after school hours in Kancheepuram

    The incident triggered widespread outrage among parents, who gathered in front of the private school and staged a protest.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|17 July 2025 11:14 AM IST
    Schoolgirl hit by truck after school hours in Kancheepuram
    X
    Visual from the accident spot

    CHENNAI: A schoolgirl sustained serious injuries after being hit by a truck while she was on her way home after school hours in Kancheepuram

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the incident triggered widespread outrage among parents, who gathered in front of the private school and staged a protest. They accused the school administration of negligence and demanded that it take full responsibility for ensuring the safety of its students.

    Further details are awaited.

    protestschoolgirlroad accident
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X