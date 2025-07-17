Begin typing your search...
Schoolgirl hit by truck after school hours in Kancheepuram
CHENNAI: A schoolgirl sustained serious injuries after being hit by a truck while she was on her way home after school hours in Kancheepuram
According to a Thanthi TV report, the incident triggered widespread outrage among parents, who gathered in front of the private school and staged a protest. They accused the school administration of negligence and demanded that it take full responsibility for ensuring the safety of its students.
Further details are awaited.
