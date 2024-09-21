School students climb atop MTC bus near Tambaram; what are the police doing, ask public

CHENNAI: A video clip of school students creating a ruckus by climbing atop a MTC bus plying from Poonamallee to Tambaram went viral on social media.

Also read: Route thala revelry: Video of students' ruckus atop MTC bus goes viral

The students themselves recorded and shared videos of their antics on social media as reels.

This has led to complaints that the police failed to intervene and stop the students from doing such risky antics that also put other commuters and road users at inconvenience.