Begin typing your search...

    School principal accused of beating class 4 student in Virugambakkam

    The incident took place after the student got into a fight with a classmate.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|21 Aug 2025 1:54 PM IST
    School principal accused of beating class 4 student in Virugambakkam
    X
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: An 8-year-old boy from Vijayaraghavapuram, studying in Class 4 at a private school in Virugambakkam, was allegedly beaten by the school principal on Wednesday.

    The incident took place after the student got into a fight with a classmate.

    The school’s principal called both students to her room and struck them with a cane. The boy sustained a swollen leg and other injuries, said a report from Daily Thanthi.

    He was treated at the ESIC hospital, KK Nagar before returning home.

    Following this, his father lodged a complaint with the KK Nagar police, seeking action against the principal.

    Police have launched an investigation.

    School boyprivate schoolschool principal
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X