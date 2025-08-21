Begin typing your search...
School principal accused of beating class 4 student in Virugambakkam
The incident took place after the student got into a fight with a classmate.
CHENNAI: An 8-year-old boy from Vijayaraghavapuram, studying in Class 4 at a private school in Virugambakkam, was allegedly beaten by the school principal on Wednesday.
The school’s principal called both students to her room and struck them with a cane. The boy sustained a swollen leg and other injuries, said a report from Daily Thanthi.
He was treated at the ESIC hospital, KK Nagar before returning home.
Following this, his father lodged a complaint with the KK Nagar police, seeking action against the principal.
Police have launched an investigation.
