School of Law at SRM: Guests, lawyers at inauguration call for evolved judiciary

CHENNAI: Credibility and trust in the judiciary are crucial, for when people lose faith in courts, they seek justice elsewhere, leading to violence and lawlessness, said Justice NV Ramana, former Chief Justice of India, while inaugurating the new School of Law building at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur, near Chennai.

The inauguration was presided over by TR Paarivendhar, founder and chancellor, SRM Group of Institutions, who stated: “Success is not determined only by what is taught in classrooms, but by the seriousness, sincerity, and dedication one brings to the profession.”

The event was also marked with a legal conclave Lexposium 2025 – The Cradle for Future Jurists, which brought together a galaxy of eminent judges, senior advocates, corporate leaders, and scholars who explored the evolving intersections of law, justice, and technology. P Sathyanarayanan, pro-chancellor (academics), SRMIST, reiterated the responsibility of educators to shape students as truth-seekers, saying, “Education must not only produce strong professionals but truth-seekers who uphold justice.”

Prof A Vinay Kumar, pro vice-chancellor (school of law), highlighted the pressing need for interdisciplinary expertise. “Along with legal expertise, lawyers must equip themselves with emerging technologies, for fundamentally, anything smart is vulnerable and must be safeguarded,” added.

The conclave featured strong participation from senior advocates who echoed this sentiment. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, senior advocate and MP, provided a stark contrast by noting that while “judicial review in India is so strong that it would bring Marbury v Madison to blush, pendency remains one of the judiciary’s biggest challenges”.

The call for evolution was emphasised by Pinky Anand, who stated the legal system must constantly adapt to match the aspirations of a growing democracy. Advocate Nalin Kohli added, “The judiciary and bar must work in tandem to ensure India’s progress towards being a Viksit Bharat by 2047.”