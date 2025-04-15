School kids faint after consuming food under noon meal scheme in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: As many as 20 primary school students fainted after having food under the noon meal scheme in Uthiramerur on Tuesday. During the investigation, it was found that students had been served food that had a dead lizard.

More than 50 students study in a Catholic primary government-aided school in Uthiramerur (near Kancheepuram).

On Tuesday, students had their lunch at school under the noon meal scheme, and within a few minutes, most of them started to vomit and fell unconscious. When inspecting the food, the staff found a dead lizard in the food. Soon, students were rushed to the Uthiramerur government hospital and admitted for treatment.

Parents of the students accused the noon meal workers of negligence, and for not maintaining cleanliness while cooking. “Even the authorities are also not taking any action against them,” they lamented.

Police said the students’ condition was stable and they would be discharged soon. The Uthiramerur police have registered a case and further investigation is on.

The Kancheepuram district education officer and Revenue officials also visited the spot and further investigations are on.