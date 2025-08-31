Savour the flavours of Onam

Mathanga Vanpayar Erissery

Ingredients

1 cup diced yellow pumpkin

1/2 cup red oriental beans

1/4 tsp turmeric powder

Salt to taste

To Grind:

1-2 small onion

3-4 green chilies

1/2 cup grated coconut

1/2 tsp cumin seeds

For Tempering:

2 dry red chilies

4 tbsp grated coconut

1 sprig curry leaves

1 tsp mustard seeds

2 tsp coconut oil

Instructions:

Soak the red beans overnight. Pressure cook the beans with enough water, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and salt for 4-5 whistles.

After the pressure settles, open the cooker. Add the pumpkin pieces and cook uncovered until the pumpkin is soft and tender.

Once the pumpkin and beans are cooked, slightly mash the pumpkin pieces.

Grind the grated coconut, cumin seeds, green chilies, and small onions with a little water to a coarse, smooth paste (Note: The paste should be of chutney consistency, not watery).

Add the ground coconut paste to the pumpkin and red beans, and mix thoroughly.

Heat 1 tsp of oil in a pan, add the mustard seeds. When they start spluttering, add the dry red chilies, grated coconut, and curry leaves, and fry until golden brown

Pour the tempering over the gravy, drizzle with 1 tsp of coconut oil , mix well, and adjust the salt.

Serve with hot Kerala Red Rice and papadum.

Ulli Theeyal

Ingredients

For the Theeyal Masala:

2 tbsp coconut oil

1 cup fresh shredded coconut

2 tsp coriander seeds

6 dried red chilies

For the Gravy:

1 tsp coconut oil

20 shallots, chopped (about 200 grams)

2 sprigs curry leaves

Small lime-sized tamarind

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp salt

1/2 cup thick coconut milk

For the Tempering:

1 tsp coconut oil

1/4 tsp mustard seeds

1/4 tsp fenugreek seeds

2 sprigs curry leaves

Instructions:

Heat 2 tablespoons of coconut oil in a pan. Add the coriander seeds, dried red chilies, and fresh shredded coconut. Fry on medium flame, stirring constantly, until the coconut turns golden. Grind the masala to a fine paste without adding any water.

Heat oil in a pan and add the curry leaves and chopped shallots. Fry until the shallots are soft and slightly browned. Add the tamarind extract (soaked in a cup of water and extracted), the Theeyal masala, turmeric, and salt. Add half a cup of water. Let it simmer on medium flame for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes, the oil will separate and float on top.

Now, add the coconut milk and let it simmer for a couple of minutes. Switch off the flame.

Heat oil in a small kadai and add the mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, and curry leaves when the oil is hot. Let the mustard seeds splutter. Add the tempering to the curry.

Olan

Ingredients:

1 tsp coconut oil

2 sprigs curry leaves

6-7 green chilies, slit

30g ash gourd/white pumpkin, diced

1/4 cup black-eyed peas, cooked

1 tsp salt

1 cup second-pressed coconut milk (thin milk)

1/2 cup first-pressed coconut milk (thick milk)

Instructions:

Heat coconut oil in a pan and add the curry leaves and slit green chilies. Let the green chilies blister slightly.

Clean and dice the ash gourd, discarding the seeds and skin. Add the diced ash gourd to the pan.

Add a cup of second-pressed coconut milk (thin milk) and salt. Let it simmer for 10 minutes.

Add the boiled and drained black-eyed peas.

Add half a cup of first-pressed coconut milk (thick milk). Simmer for just a minute, as prolonged simmering can cause the milk to curdle.

Olan is ready. Serve with Kerala rice.

Recipes shared by Kannan Thanikasalam - Executive Sous Chef, Taj Coromandel