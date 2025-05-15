Satellite launch triggers fishing ban in Pulicat lake on May 18

CHENNAI: The Fisheries Department has prohibited fishermen from venturing into Pulicat lake on May 18, due to the scheduled launch of a satellite from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

According to Thanthi TV, the ban on fishing activities has been implemented as a safety precaution to prevent any accidents during the launch.

India is set to launch PSLV-C61 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 6:59 am.

The rocket will carry the 1,710 kg Earth observation satellite, EOS-09, which will contribute to the country’s expanding Earth observation capabilities.

EOS-09 is equipped with a state-of-the-art C-band Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), allowing it to capture high-resolution images of the Earth’s surface, regardless of weather conditions or time of day.