Begin typing your search...

    Satellite launch triggers fishing ban in Pulicat lake on May 18

    According to Thanthi TV, the ban on fishing activities has been implemented as a safety precaution to prevent any accidents during the launch.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|15 May 2025 10:58 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-05-15 05:29:04  )
    Satellite launch triggers fishing ban in Pulicat lake on May 18
    X

    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: The Fisheries Department has prohibited fishermen from venturing into Pulicat lake on May 18, due to the scheduled launch of a satellite from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

    According to Thanthi TV, the ban on fishing activities has been implemented as a safety precaution to prevent any accidents during the launch.

    India is set to launch PSLV-C61 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 6:59 am.

    The rocket will carry the 1,710 kg Earth observation satellite, EOS-09, which will contribute to the country’s expanding Earth observation capabilities.

    EOS-09 is equipped with a state-of-the-art C-band Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), allowing it to capture high-resolution images of the Earth’s surface, regardless of weather conditions or time of day.

    SateliteSatish Dhawan Space Centrefishing ban
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X