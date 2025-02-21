Santragachi-Chennai Central superfast AC express trains cancelled on Feb 25, 27

Begin typing your search...

    21 Feb 2025
    CHENNAI: South Eastern Railway has notified cancellation of the following train services due to operational reasons.

    Train No 22807 Santragachi-Dr MGR Chennai Central superfast AC express scheduled to leave Santragachi at 5.55 pm on February 25 and Train No 22808 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Santragachi superfast AC express scheduled to leave Central station at 8.15 am on February 27 will be fully cancelled.

