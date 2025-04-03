Samsung workers file strike notice

CHENNAI: The CITU-backed Samsung India Workers’ Union (SIWU) has filed a strike notice citing unfair labour practices and vindictive actions by Samsung India against workers who rejoined work after a 30-day strike.

The notice came based on a decision made at the general body meeting held in Kancheepuram on Sunday, attended by over 1,000 workers.

The Union has demanded the Korean electronics maker to withdraw disciplinary actions taken against 23 officer bearers and important members apart from cancelling the memo and suspension orders issued against the office bearers. It also demands Samsung India to recognise the Union and enter into an agreement with the Union pertaining to salary hike and other demands.

“An agreement that is said to be entered with Samsung India Labour Federation should be cancelled. Moreover, ex-gratia to 1,455 members of the Union should be provided. Also, a secret ballot should be conducted in the presence of Labour department officials to decide on a majority union,” the strike notice said.

Apart from demanding an office for the Union inside the premises, it also condemned the management for allegedly transferring sick and ailed workers and burdening them with more work. The notice warned the management of a strike if it fails to fulfil the Union’s demands.

The sit-in strike began on February 5 this year after the Samsung management suspended three SIWU office bearers. The company sources had alleged that the office bearers gathered over 300 workers in the lobby in an intimidating manner and tried to enter management offices forcefully.

Samsung India employees went on strike for more than 30 days in 2024, pressing for various demands, including wage revision. They called off following the State government’s intervention. SIWU alleged that Samsung India was pressurising its members to join Samsung India Labour Federation (allegedly created by the management).