Samsung issue: Police detain CITU leaders near South Korean consulate

Addressing the media after the detention, Soundararajan said the union leaders had gone only to submit a memorandum highlighting alleged violations of Indian labour laws by Samsung and to seek intervention to resolve the dispute. He alleged that the police detained them even before they could enter the consulate premises, and despite there being no protest or attempt to stage a demonstration. “We did not raise slogans or hold any protest. We went in a small group only to submit a representation. Yet, the police said our very presence there was wrong and detained us,” he said, describing the action as arbitrary and excessive.