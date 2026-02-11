Safety inspection of Metro works from Poonamallee bypass to Iyyappanthangal begins
CHENNAI: As part of the final stages of approvals to commence Metro Rail phase II operations from Poonamallee to Vadapalani, the Commissioner of Metro Railways Safety (CMRS) began his three-day inspection here on Wednesday.
On the first day, the commissioner inspected the elevated stretch of corridor 4 from Poonamallee bypass to Iyyappanthangal Metro station.
The commissioner and 3 deputy commissioners inspected over 6 km, including electrical works, track, and civil assets. A total of 11 Metro stations namely, Poonamallee Bypass, Poonamallee, Mullaithottam, Karayanchavadi, Kumananchavadi, Kattupakkam, Iyyappanthangal, Thelliayaragaram, Porur Bypass, Porur Junction and Vadapalani for 14.64 km under phase II is under inspection. On the third day, speed test inspections are likely.
Along with them, T Archunan, director (project), Manoj Goyal, director (systems and operations) and other senior officials of CMRL were part of the inspection. The operations for passengers are likely to begin February-end.