Safety inspection of Metro works from Poonamallee bypass to Iyyappanthangal begins

The commissioner and 3 deputy commissioners inspected over 6 km, including electrical works, track, and civil assets. A total of 11 Metro stations namely, Poonamallee Bypass, Poonamallee, Mullaithottam, Karayanchavadi, Kumananchavadi, Kattupakkam, Iyyappanthangal, Thelliayaragaram, Porur Bypass, Porur Junction and Vadapalani for 14.64 km under phase II is under inspection. On the third day, speed test inspections are likely.