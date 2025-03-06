Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|6 March 2025 6:52 PM IST
    Sabari express train to run as per normal schedule: Southern Railway
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Due to the non-availing of track maintenance work in the Chennai Division, the earlier mentioned changes to the train services cancelled, according to a Southern Railway statement.

    Train No 17229 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Secunderabad Junction Sabari Express train journey commencing on March 7 from Thiruvananthapuram Central will run as per normal schedule.

    Southern Railwayexpress trainsChennai division
    Online Desk

