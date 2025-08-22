S Korea's Hwaseung Footwear to invest Rs 1,720 cr in TN

CHENNAI: South Korea’s Hwaseung Footwear Group has committed an investment of Rs 1,720 crore to establish a large-scale non-leather footwear manufacturing facility, their first production base in India.

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday met senior executives of the footwear group at the Secretariat, Industry Minister TRB Rajaa said on a social media post.

This project would generate nearly 20,000 direct jobs, making it one of the largest employment-generating footwear projects in Tamil Nadu, he further said.