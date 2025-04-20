Runway rush: Can the fashion industry keep pace without crashing?

CHENNAI: The demand for constant newness is reshaping the fashion industry, pushing brands to roll out fresh collections more frequently to keep up with changing tastes. To stay ahead of trends, designers are using social media, following global styles, and constantly reworking their ideas. While this fast pace encourages creativity and innovation, it also raises concerns about sustainability, burnout, and the loss of timeless design. City-based designers talk to DT Next about whether this trend marks progress or signals a warning.

“As a stylist, I’m seeing firsthand how the constant demand for newness is reshaping fashion in India. Collections are dropping faster, trends shift overnight, and younger consumers are setting the pace. Brands are scrambling to stay relevant, and creatives like us are constantly reinventing to keep up. It’s exciting, no doubt — it pushes boundaries and brings fresh energy — but it can also be overwhelming. I often wonder if we’re losing the magic of pieces that are meant to last, the kind of design that tells a story beyond just a passing trend,” says fashion and wedding stylist Ekta Nahar.

She believes the government has a key role to play by enforcing regulations where needed. “It won’t be easy in a country like ours, but even a small start could make a difference.”

Designer and stylist Shilpa Vummiti believes the rapid pace of change in India’s fashion industry — driven by the demand for constant newness and evolving consumer tastes — is both a sign of progress and a warning. “The progress lies in how it fuels creativity, innovation, economic growth, and caters to changing consumer needs. But the warning signs are just as clear — it raises concerns about sustainability, designer burnout, the loss of timeless design, ethical production, and overconsumption. Ultimately, the impact depends on whether the industry can strike a balance between innovation, responsibility, and sustainability,” says Shilpa.

Ekta also points out that while ‘sustainability’ is the industry's go-to buzzword, there’s still a long way to go. “The industry needs to become more mindful. For me, fashion isn’t just about speed — it’s about style with soul. If we want real creativity to survive, we need to find that balance. Working across bridal, editorial, and commercial styling, I see how exhausting this cycle can be — not just for creators, but for clients too. There’s so much inspiration out there, but also a lot of noise.”

“At the end of the day, real style isn’t about trends—it’s about what feels right for you. And that never goes out of fashion,” she adds.

Kabir Singh, the Managing Director of The Shop, which was recently opened in the city, opines, “Fashion moves fast these days. It’s exciting to see all the creativity out there, but it also makes you want to slow down and think. A lot of young people love keeping up with trends, but they also care about the planet. The real challenge — and the opportunity — is to find pieces that not only look good, but also mean something, last longer, and reflect who we are and what we care about."