Runway resurfacing, passenger facilities delayed at Chennai airport, flyers face hardship

CHENNAI: Long-pending infrastructure works at Chennai International Airport, including the mandatory resurfacing of the primary runway and the opening of key passenger facilities have been delayed, causing inconvenience to thousands of daily travellers.
The airport operates more than 480 flights a day using two runways. While the main runway, measuring 3.66 km, is due for compulsory resurfacing once every 10 years, the work has not commenced despite safety norms indicating completion by 2025. Officials cite operational constraints, as the secondary runway cannot be fully utilised. Though 2.89 km long, only about 2 km is currently usable due to nearly 176 obstructions such as tall trees and telecom towers that need removal.
Because of this limitation, authorities are reportedly examining the option of carrying out resurfacing in limited hourly slots each day while diverting traffic to the second runway. However, this could extend the project timeline beyond a year.
Passenger amenities are also facing delays. A new integrated pickup point with a rest lounge ‘Flasha’ inside the terminal arrival zone remains unopened despite construction nearing completion months ago. Similarly, the prepaid taxi booking counter inside International Terminal 2, earlier removed during expansion works, has not yet been reinstated despite prior assurances.
With extended walking distances, long waits for lifts and transport access issues, passengers continue to experience significant travel fatigue and mounting frustration.