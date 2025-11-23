Runaway Telangana siblings rescued at Avadi railway station

xCHENNAI: A runaway sibling duo from Telangana was rescued by the railway authorities at the Avadi station on Friday during a routine ticket inspection.

The siblings, a boy and a girl aged 17 and 16, are from Secunderabad. According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), the boy has delayed intellectual development. Their family was facing financial hardship, and had planned to admit the girl to a hostel to support her studies, they said.

Unwilling to be separated, the children left home together and travelled to Chennai. After arriving at the Chennai Central railway station, they continued their journey to Avadi, where deputy chief ticket inspector Vinotha and ticket inspector M Rajan intercepted the siblings and found them travelling without tickets.

On inquiry, the officers suspected that the minors had run away from home and immediately alerted the GRP, the Railway Protection Force (RPF), and the Child Helpline.

The children were safely handed over to the Tiruvallur Child Welfare Committee for further care and counselling. The Railway officials said efforts are underway to contact the parents and facilitate their reunion.