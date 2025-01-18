Ruban puts his ‘art and soul’ across the city

CHENNAI: Two decades ago, a Sivagangai-based teenager stepped into Chennai, dreaming of learning art to the fullest. However, after some time, he wished to educate art enthusiasts around him and drew a proper syllabus comprising different levels. “My teacher’s appreciation for my artwork in my childhood, was the spark that ignited my love for art,” starts Ruban, artist and founder of Artistic Ruban’s Center of Arts.

Ruban started coaching when his clients and people around him put forth a request to train them. “The initial years of training were quite difficult as educating an individual is not as easy as it sounds. After three years of struggle, I learnt the technique which is helping me,” he says, who is now training more than 200 students across the globe, both online and offline. When it comes to Indian art, he teaches Thanjavur painting and Kerala murals and also has simplified the syllabus for fine arts, in order to provide a strong foundation for students to pursue art.

Artwork displayed at the exhibition

“Apart from learning, communicating about our skills to society is crucial. Every year, we conduct exhibitions, featuring the best work of our students. The common feedback I received so far from the onlookers is that all the work has professional finesse in it,” shares Ruban, whose guru is Kumararani Meena Muthiah Amma, the queen of Chettinad.

The recently concluded International Artist Expo showcased around 300 artworks in a mix of realism, abstract, and contemporary styles. Interestingly, the students belonged to all age categories-- from eight to 80.

Ruban’s works highlight realism, and his inspiration is Ravi Varma’s artistry. When discussing the impact of Artificial Intelligence in the field of art, he remarks, “I see AI as a positive impact that roots development. The challenges it poses are interesting, and they push artists to keep on upgrading themselves. It is a tool for development and evolution, and it is ignorant not to embrace technological developments.”

Art is more than just giving a visual form to our thoughts on a canvas. It is a means of self-realisation. “Art is a therapy that relaxes the ever-hustling mind. I take therapy sessions at a hospital in Pallavaram for drug addicts and mentally disturbed patients,” he adds.