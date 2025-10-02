RSS volunteers arrested for conducting 'Shakha' in govt school without permission
The incident occurred when RSS members gathered at the Iyyapanthangal Government Higher Secondary School as part of the organization’s centenary celebrations, during which they reportedly hoisted a flag and performed yoga.
CHENNAI: As many as 44 volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were arrested and subsequently released on station bail by Porur police on Thursday for allegedly conducting an unauthorized ‘shakha’ at a government school in Iyyapanthangal.
The incident occurred when RSS members gathered at the Iyyapanthangal Government Higher Secondary School as part of the organization’s centenary celebrations, during which they reportedly hoisted a flag and performed yoga.
The police acted on a complaint filed by the school principal, registering a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for unlawful assembly and criminal trespass on government property. After initial detention and being moved to a private hall, 44 of the members were formally arrested, filed an FIR against, and then granted station bail.