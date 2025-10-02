RSS volunteers arrested for conducting 'Shakha' in govt school without permission

CHENNAI: As many as 44 volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were arrested and subsequently released on station bail by Porur police on Thursday for allegedly conducting an unauthorized ‘shakha’ at a government school in Iyyapanthangal.

The incident occurred when RSS members gathered at the Iyyapanthangal Government Higher Secondary School as part of the organization’s centenary celebrations, during which they reportedly hoisted a flag and performed yoga.

The police acted on a complaint filed by the school principal, registering a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for unlawful assembly and criminal trespass on government property. After initial detention and being moved to a private hall, 44 of the members were formally arrested, filed an FIR against, and then granted station bail.