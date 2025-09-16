Rs 80 lakh seized from two youths in Shenoy Nagar

CHENNAI: In a operation, the Manimangalam police seized a sum of Rs. 80 lakh from two young men in the Shenoy Nagar area of the city on Tuesday. The seizure was made during an investigation into an unrelated car theft case.

The incident unfolded when a team of police officials from Manimangalam arrived at a building in Shenoy Nagar's 8th Cross Street to conduct an inquiry related to the theft. Upon seeing the police, two individuals present at the location attempted to flee the scene.

The police personnel gave chase and successfully apprehended the two men, identified as Vinesh and Mahesh Kumar. They were subsequently taken to the Anna Nagar police station for questioning.

During interrogation, the duo claimed that the substantial amount of cash was given to them by their employer, who is reportedly involved in the real estate business.

However, as the individuals could not provide any valid documents to account for the possession of such a large sum of money, the Manimangalam police handed over both the cash and the two youths to the Income Tax Department officials for further investigation and necessary action.

The Income Tax Department is now probing the source of the funds to determine if it constitutes unaccounted wealth.