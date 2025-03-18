Rs 6L stolen from car parked outside sub registrar's office in Padappai

CHENNAI: The police have launched a search for miscreants who broke the window of a car parked inside the premises of the sub registrar's office in Padappai near Chennai and escaped with Rs 6 lakh cash kept on the back seat of the car.

The incident happened on Monday, according to the police. The victim, Mushamal Muhamad (41), of Chintadripet runs a wholesale grocery shop, police said.

On Monday, he parked his car in the sub registrar office's premises and went into the office. When he returned to his car, he found the driver's side window broken. He then checked the car and found the cash that was in the car's boot to be missing.

Based on his complaint, the Manimangalam police registered a case and an inquiry is under way.