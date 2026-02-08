Rs 2.85 crore embezzlement: Tanuvas staffer held

CHENNAI: After a month-long probe, Avadi City Police's Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested a TANUVAS staff member after confirming he embezzled Rs 2.85 crore from the institution by forging signatures on bank documents.
The irregularity came to light in August last year during an internal audit, and the findings were submitted to the Registrar of the University.
Subsequently, it was found that funds were systematically diverted from multiple university-linked bank accounts over four years, from 2021 to 2025.
R Vadivel, who joined TANUVAS as a temporary accounts officer in 2019 and later served in the Veterinary Incubation Foundation, had allegedly siphoned off money by transferring funds to his personal bank account and the bank accounts of his associates.
Another staff member involved in the scam has been suspended from service.