Rs 10 crore makeover planned for Marina Beach soon

CHENNAI: The Marina Beach is all set for a major facelift, with the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) planning a redevelopment project that would include glow gardens, beautiful viewing decks, signs elaborating Tamil Nadu's rich heritage, etc. at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

According to a report in The Times of India , the plan aims to revamp the entire stretch of Kamarajar Salai promenade from Santhome to Napiers Bridge. A senior official said that the project would have 10 viewing decks that would overlook all the historic tourist attractions like Ice House, DGP Office and PWD building.

The redevelopment's focus would also be on ensuring that the promenade has better pedestrian facilities, lighting, and interactive displays to enhance the public experience.

The CMDA’s plan will also include modern police booths, upgraded bus stops, and an exhibition area for locals to promote their craft. "The idea is to give the city's iconic attraction a facelift while also retaining the heritage and culture of our state," an official was quoted as saying.

The redevelopment would include widening footpaths, designated pedestrian zones, and underground or elevated walkways to reduce congestion. Authorities said that once the government approval comes through, the project will provide a cleaner, safer, and more engaging environment for both locals and tourists alike.