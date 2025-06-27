RPF's heroic hound "Tiger" nabs fleeing suspect, teaches commuter safety at Chennai Central railway station

CHENNAI: In a striking display of canine loyalty and duty, "Tiger," a stray dog adopted and raised by personnel at the Chennai Central RPF (Railway Protection Force) station, became the star of a dramatic chase and capture incident.

The incident unfolded when a suspect, momentarily escaping the grasp of pursuing RPF personnel, attempted to flee. Demonstrating remarkable instinct and fidelity, Tiger chased down the escaping individual, apprehending him with a firm hold – a classic testament to how dogs physically manifest their devotion to their handlers.

Tiger is no stranger to duty beyond this heroic capture. Known for his sharp intellect and keen sense of smell, he is a regular fixture in the station's public safety initiatives. Often seen stationed near railway staircases, Tiger actively participates in educating passengers. He serves as a living lesson, demonstrating the dangers of sitting on train steps while traveling. His presence and trained actions effectively communicate the vital safety message, reportedly even prompting passengers to move inside with cues understood as "Go inside."

RPF officials highlighted that Tiger embodies the ideal traits of working dogs: exceptional olfactory capabilities, intelligence, constant situational awareness, and, above all, unwavering loyalty. His dual role – both as a crime-fighting partner and a unique public safety educator – underscores the invaluable bond and multifaceted contributions of service dogs to their handlers and the community.