RPF recovers passenger’s baggage with valuables worth Rs 3.75 lakh at Egmore railway station

CHENNAI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials at Chennai Egmore railway station recovered a trolley bag containing Rs 3.75 lakh in cash and valuables on Wednesday, left behind by a passenger and handed the baggage to a relative of the owner.

The passenger, Prakash, who was travelling from Chennai to Ajmer, left one of his bags behind on platform 7. During travel, he realised his missing baggage, and alerted the RPF personnel onboard, who coordinated with their colleagues.

The team reviewed the CCTV footage and after noticing the trolley on the platform, they secured the baggage, which contained Rs 2.26 lakh cash, 15 gm of gold and wedding clothes.

The passenger confirmed the belongings to be intact and requested that the bag be handed over to his relative in Chennai, who reached the railway station and collected it.

The top brass of the RPF commended the efforts of the team led by Inspector KP Sebastian for securing the baggage and handing them over safely.