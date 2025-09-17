RPF constable saves elderly passenger at Chennai Park station

CHENNAI: A quick response from a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable averted a serious accident at Chennai Park railway station on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on September 17, when 71 year old passenger Dayalan attempted to board a moving EMU train departing from platform number two. He lost his balance and was dragged along the platform.

On duty RPF constable Ajay Singh intervened immediately, pulling the passenger away from the train and bringing him to safety.