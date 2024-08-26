Royapuram youth attacks cop who helped him after accident, arrested

CHENNAI: A youth who assaulted a policeman who tried to help him after an accident in Royapuram was arrested on Sunday.

Officials said that the youth was speeding on his bike with his girlfriend riding pillion when the bike skidded and fell near SN Chetty Street junction on Sunday. The rider, Harish Kumar, jumped the red signal but lost control of the bike and fell.

Seeing this, a traffic policeman, Harihara Sudhan, went to help them, but Harish Kumar allegedly attacked the policeman and fled the scene leaving his girlfriend behind.

A police team rushed to the scene and secured the woman who was taken to the police station. Investigations revealed that Harish Kumar was involved in a few cases, including hurling a petrol bomb at a shop in Royapuram a few months ago.

The officials made his girlfriend call and ask him to come pick her at a spot. When he came to pick her up, he was arrested. The Royapuram police registered a case and arrested Harish for attacking the policeman. He was produced before a magistrate who remanded him in judicial custody.