Rowdy arrested for brutal knife assault on 75 year old man in Pulianthope

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|10 Jun 2025 10:07 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-06-10 05:32:37  )
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: A 75-year-old man was brutally attacked by a rowdy in Pulianthope with weapons when the man defaulted on paying the weekly interest for a loan he took two years ago.

    The arrested person was identified as Rahul, whose family indulged in usury.

    Two years ago, the victim, I Shahjahan had borrowed Rs 80,000 from Rahul's mother Pushpa who was the moneylender in the neighborhood.

    Shahjahan was paying a weekly interest of Rs 8000 for the borrowed amount. While Shahjahan paid the interest regularly, he had defaulted for a few weeks after which on Sunday, Rahul barged into the elderly man's house and attacked him with a knife after abusing him.

    Neighbours rescued Shahjahan and admitted him to the Government Stanley hospital where he is recuperating.

    Based on a complaint, Pulianthope police on Monday arrested Rahul (30), a "C" category rowdy with 15 cases against him.

    He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

    DTNEXT Bureau

