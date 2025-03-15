Row over cigarettes, Chennai man beaten to death

CHENNAI: An argument over buying cigarettes became fatal for a man, who was beaten to death in his sleep at an empty plot in Tiruporur on Friday night.

The victim, Baskar, was a resident of Adyar, Chennai. He along with another friend, went to help their friend, Bhoopathi, to clear the vegetation and overgrowth in his land in Melayur.

After the day's work, the three of them sat down for a booze session. One of Bhoopathi's friends, Charan (24), a local, too joined them for the drinking session.

Baskar asked Charan to buy cigarettes, which led to an argument between them. Baskar reportedly attacked Charan in an inebriated state.

Charan left the scene but returned around midnight. He took a wooden log and repeatedly assaulted Baskar when he was asleep.

His friends who woke up on Saturday morning found Baskar with bloody injuries and took him to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The police have arrested Charan and are investigating.

