Rottweilers bite auto driver waiting for customer in Moolakothalam

CHENNAI: An auto driver was injured after Rottweiler dogs bite both his hands on Monday evening. Based on his complaint, Washermenpet police have booked the pet owner and are investigating.

Police said that the pets belonged to Magendran, who raises five Rottweiler dogs in his house in Moolakothalam near Washermenpet.

On Monday evening, his sons took four of the dogs for a walk when the incident happened. As they were walking with the dogs along Periyapalayam Street, two dogs went off the leash and bit the auto driver, Muthu (45), who was waiting for a customer. Muthu tried to escape, but the dogs bit both his hands.

The dogs were eventually caught. Muthu was admitted to the Government Stanley Hospital for treatment.