Rottweiler bites off caretaker's nose in Kavalacheri site

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man working as a security guard at an under-construction building site in Kavalacheri near Poonamallee was mauled by a Rottweiler owned by the site owner on Wednesday.

The dog bit off the man's nose apart from inflicting several wounds on his body, police said.

The injured guard has been identified as Ganesh. Police investigations revealed that Ganesh also took care of the employer's pet dogs.

On Wednesday night, hearing Ganesh’s screams, his co-workers rushed to his aid and secured the dogs. They moved Ganesh to a government hospital in Poonamallee where he was treated for his injuries.

In May last year, a five-year-old child suffered grievous injuries in Chennai after she was mauled by two Rottweilers at a corporation park in Nungambakkam. The injured child R Suraksha was the daughter of Raghu, the security guard cum gardener at the corporation park. Police said Raghu stayed in a room in the park along with his wife, Soniya and daughter.

In April and June this year too, there were two dog bite incidents in Chennai -- at Puzhal and Moolakothalam.