ROKA organises its 11th waste collection drive in Chennai

CHENNAI: The residents of Kasturbanagar Association (ROKA) is organising its 11th waste collection drive in Chennai at 10 public venues in 10 categories. Multiple apartment communities are joining this movement in waste management since 2019.

The dry wastes could be dropped off at the locations mentioned on September 13 and 14.

“The clothes that are in good condition are donated, and fashionable ones are given to the thrift store in the city. Materials that cannot be used are given for recycling,” said Janani Venkitesh, secretary of the association.

Categories of waste collected are hard and soft plastics, including toys without batteries, old/torn clothes (all clothes should be washed and dried, kitchen rags, inner garments, socks, towels to be packed separately), books and newspapers, usable pillows and cushions, stationery, X-rays, empty tablet strips, foot wear (without dirt), unbroken glass bottles and e-waste. All items will be acceptable only if they are clean and dry.

The association is also organising new repair workshops like watch and clock repair service this time. Even clothes repair like sleeve attachment, minor tears and cloth bag conversion is available on both days at the KRMM College, Adyar centre, to promote sustainability. These services are chargeable.

Other locations are Apex Club of Velachery, RMSM Association: public gym in Sivagamipuram, Wasted in T Nagar, Spreco at Tambaram, Kazhani farm in Kottivakkam, Euphoria World at Anna Nagar, Utopia in Abhiramapuram, Kalaiselvi Karunalaya at Mogappair, New Prince Bhavani Senior Secondary School in Adambakkam.

Call 86674 99135, 9751755522 for timings and other details