Rockfort, Pandian, Cholan express trains restored to Egmore station

CHENNAI: A week after announcing that some of the trains would originate/terminate at Tambaram/Chennai Beach stations instead of Chennai Egmore due to station redevelopment works, the Southern Railway has decided to restore the services of some of the trains back to Egmore, citing passenger convenience and ease of travel.

The other express trains will originate/terminate temporarily at Tambaram/Chennai Beach, added a press release.

Train No 12653/12654 Chennai Egmore – Tiruchchirappalli – Chennai Egmore Rockfort Express is restored to its original terminal, Chennai Egmore, from September 17.

Train No 12638 Madurai – Chennai Egmore Pandian Express is restored to Chennai Egmore from September 17. There is no change in Train No 12637 Chennai Egmore – Madurai Pandian Express, which will continue to originate from Chennai Egmore as usual.

Train No 22675 Chennai Egmore – Tiruchchirappalli Cholan Express is restored to Chennai Egmore from September 18, while there is no change in Train No 22676 Tiruchchirappalli- Chennai Egmore Cholan Express which will continue to terminate at Chennai Egmore as usual.

Train No 16866/16865 Thanjavur- Chennai Egmore – Thanjavur Uzhavan Express will terminate at 3.45 am at Tambaram from September 17 to November 9, and originate from Tambaram at 11 pm from September 18 to November 10.

Train No 20636/20635 Kollam – Chennai Egmore – Kollam Ananthapuri Express will terminate at 5.20 am at Tambaram from September 17 to November 9, and originate from Tambaram at 8.20 pm from September 18 to November 10.

Train No 22661/22662 Chennai Egmore – Rameswaram – Chennai Egmore Sethu Express, Train No 16751/16752 Chennai Egmore – Rameswaram – Chennai Egmore Express originate at Tambaram from September 11 to November 10 and terminate at Tambaram from September 10 to November 9.

Train No 22158 Chennai Egmore – Mumbai CSMT Express will depart from Chennai Beach at 6.45 am (instead of Chennai Egmore) on and from September 11 to November 10. There is no Change in Train No 22157 Mumbai CSMT - Chennai Egmore Express, which will continue to terminate at Chennai Egmore as usual.

Passengers are requested to check the origination/destination/timings of the train services on the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) ahead of their journey, added the release.