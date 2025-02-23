Robust IP ecosystem vital, says Madras HC judge

CHENNAI: Taking part in the conference on Auto Tech IP trends, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Tamil Nadu Technology Development and Promotion Centre (TNTDPC), Madras High Court Judge Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said that the number of Intellectual Property-related cases has seen a surge in the State.

The HC judge underscored the efficiency of the judiciary in handling such cases. After the 2021 Tribunal Reforms Act, which transferred 1,100 cases from the now-dissolved Intellectual Property Appellate Board to the Madras High Court’s intellectual property division, only 244 of these cases are pending (as of 2024), he said at the conclave.

Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy also noted the challenges posed by rapid technological advancements, urging stronger capacity-building efforts to ensure an adaptive and robust IP enforcement framework.

Highlighting the multi-layered nature of IP protection, Justice Senthilkumar noted that patents and designs require intensive research and development. “As companies employ multi-tiered strategies to safeguard their innovations, the need for a well-structured IP ecosystem to support emerging innovations is crucial,” he said.