Robotic surgery for kidney cancer shows desirable outcomes: Doctor

CHENNAI: Kidney tumours including cancers present significant challenges in treatment with patients often facing a spectrum of therapies ranging from targeted approaches to chemotherapy and radiation. Patients who undergo conventional surgery may experience long-term issues including the potential need for dialysis procedures, which adversely affects their quality of life.

Thanks to the advent of minimally invasive surgical procedures like robotic-assisted surgery, surgeons can now preserve kidney function and reduce complications.

Dr Sidhartha Kalra, the associate professor, and Urologic Oncology surgeon at JIPMER in Pondicherry, says that through improved precision and 3D visualisation, the risk of harm to patients is reduced as only the tumour is removed, leaving the surrounding healthy tissue, nerves, and veins intact.

With the preservation of the kidney, patients are less likely to experience long-term complications, such as the need for dialysis, significantly improving their quality of life. Further, it improves patient outcomes with negligible blood loss, minimal scarring, and shorter hospital stays.

“Premier medical establishments in India, both government and private, have been adopting this technology for some time now, and have seen favourable results. Robotic-assisted surgeries lend themselves to fewer positive surgical margins (referring to less remaining cancer tissue after surgery), fewer complications during or after surgery, and a lower need to switch to more invasive open surgeries, compared to traditional surgery methods,” adds Dr Kalra.

Through advanced robotic surgery technologies, surgeons also have the advantage of controlling instruments via a console with a 3D high-definition vision system and tiny-wristed instruments. As a result, surgeons experience better control with flexibility and movement, and a reduced margin of error when compared to the human hand.