Robbery under the guise of police officers Near Marina beach

CHENNAI: In a brazen daylight incident, three individuals posing as police officers robbed Rs 17 lakh from a 27-year-old man on Kamarajar Road under the jurisdiction of Marina Police Station.

The victim, identified as Mahadeer Mohammed was targeted while traveling on his two-wheeler from the Kannagi Statue toward Vivekananda Illam on Monday evening.

According to the complaint, the assailants arrived on two motorcycles, intercepted Mahadeer, and falsely identified themselves as police personnel.

They demanded to inspect his belongings, forcibly seized his bag containing Rs. 17 lakhs in cash, snatched his mobile phone, and took possession of his vehicle keys.

Before fleeing the scene, the suspects instructed him to report to the police station.

Following the robbery, Mahadeer with the help of his brother, Asmath, and both promptly filed a formal complaint at Marina Police Station.

Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts to identify the suspects.

“We are pursuing all leads and urge anyone with information to come forward,” stated a police official adding that three special team were formed to zero in on the suspects.