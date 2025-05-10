Road works in Chennai damaging UG power lines grave issue, flags official

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation (TNPDCL) chairman J Radhakrishnan has appealed to all relevant departments to ensure that underground electricity infrastructure is not damaged during road excavation works.

An official statement said that in recent weeks, ongoing civic projects across Chennai and its surrounding areas—undertaken by the Greater Chennai Corporation, Highways Department, Metro Rail, the Water Supply and Sewerage Board, and private contractors—have frequently resulted in damage to utilities’ underground cables. These incidents have led to unplanned power outages, particularly during nighttime hours, causing inconvenience to consumers.

In response to the growing concern, Radhakrishnan convened a high-level meeting with senior officials from the aforementioned departments and contracting agencies. During the discussion, he instructed all agencies to coordinate their efforts to avoid damaging underground electricity lines during future roadwork operations.

He said that the importance of obtaining underground cable layout maps from the TNPDCL prior to commencing any excavation activities. Contractors and officials were advised to align their execution plans with the information provided.

Furthermore, Radhakrishnan directed that if any underground cables are encountered during roadwork, operations must be halted immediately. The responsible teams should then consult the nearest TNPDCL office to gather details about the electrical pathway to prevent accidents or further outages. By following these protocols, incidents of electrical accidents and disruptions to the public can be significantly reduced, the Chairman stated.

The meeting was also attended by K Indirani, managing director of Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation, and AR Mascarenhas, director of distribution, along with other senior officials.