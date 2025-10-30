Road repairs paused until January, says Chennai Mayor after ministers’ inspection

CHENNAI: A high-level inspection of developmental works in the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone was carried out on Wednesday by Transport Minister SS Sivashankar, HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu, and Mayor R Priya.

They began by assessing the provision of basic facilities at the Perambur Bus Depot, and held discussions with officials from various departments, directing them to expedite works to ensure unimpeded rainwater drainage during the northeast monsoon and to improve facilities at the depot.

The inspection then covered several wards within the zone. Minister Sekarbabu examined a rain-damaged sewerage pipeline on Kulakkarai Road in Ward 76, instructing Metro Water officials to take swift corrective action. They also reviewed the construction of a new Chennai Primary School, visited a children’s centre to check on nutritious food provision, and directed officials to maintain cleanliness and prevent water stagnation in Patel Park.

The key takeaway for residents came from Mayor Priya, who addressed the media regarding the pressing issue of road repairs. With the northeast monsoon affecting the city, she announced, “All new road works have been temporarily stopped during the rainy season. Laying a new tar road during the rainy season is not advisable as it will inevitably get damaged. New roads will be laid again in January.”

Acknowledging the inconvenience and safety risk caused by potholes and damaged roads, the Mayor clarified that temporary patchwork was being carried out in every ward. “The Highways department has been told to repair several main roads it maintains in the city’s northern and southern parts,” she added. “These temporary measures will remain in place until the end of the monsoon, with a comprehensive re-laying of durable tar roads scheduled to begin only in the New Year.”