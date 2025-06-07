Road re-lay, flyover construction disrupt traffic near Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: The road reconstruction and flyover construction work which is underway from Athur to Paraman toll plaza is causing a lot of traffic disruptions of late, leading to inconvenience for motorists, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Following the conversion of the national highway from Chengalpattu to Tambaram to an eight-lane road, plans are on to expand the road from Paranur to Dindivanam as well. However, before the project begins, reconstruction work is being carried out from Chengalpattu to Athur toll plaza.

As of now, flyover construction work has begun at Pukathurai near Chengalpattu on the Chennai-Trichy National Highway at the junction connecting Uthiramerur. Soon, work will begin to construct a flyover at the four-way intersection on the Padalam-Guduvanchery Road.

As part of this, foot overbridges are being removed and large holes are being dug along the road for reconstruction work. Owing to simultaneous work on three flyovers and road reconstruction over a 45-kilometre stretch, motorists are at the receiving end of heavy traffic congestion and disruptions.

Also, the increased vehicle movement during peak office hours has made matters worse for commuters. Following this, government buses, omnibuses and trucks heading to Chennai are delayed, causing significant inconvenience to the public. Motorists in the region have requested the authorities to complete the road reconstruction and flyover construction work quickly before the monsoon season to avoid further hassle.